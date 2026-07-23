Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Capital One's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Lower Provisions

Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Positive Sentiment: Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. COF Q2 Earnings Call Tracks Discover Integration Progress

Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook.

Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose.

Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose. Negative Sentiment: Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum.

Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A New York lawsuit involving Zelle’s parent, Early Warning Services, could add headline risk for Capital One because COF is one of the seven bank owners, though the case is not directly about Capital One’s core operations. Zelle must face New York attorney general lawsuit over 'rampant' fraud, judge rules

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $201.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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