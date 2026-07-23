Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $1.79 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here