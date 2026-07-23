Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $4.35 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MTN opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is presently 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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