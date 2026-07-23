Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $5.91 Million in Lamb Weston $LW

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,734 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 710.2% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,991 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2,682.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,708 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 772,893 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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