Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in Aramark $ARMK

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,674 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Aramark were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 166.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,501 shares of the company's stock worth $43,450,000 after purchasing an additional 706,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company's stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 667,528 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $132,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 73.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,699 shares of the company's stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 525.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company's stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.67.

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Aramark Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ARMK opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $46.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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