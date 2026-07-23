Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $370.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $363.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.93. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $414.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm's revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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