Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,388 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,899 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,576 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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