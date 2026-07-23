Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,349 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Knight-Swift Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift beat Wall Street’s Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.63 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion expected. The company also delivered a big year-over-year EPS improvement from $0.21, signaling stronger profitability. Article Title

Knight-Swift beat Wall Street’s Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.63 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion expected. The company also delivered a big year-over-year EPS improvement from $0.21, signaling stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company raised confidence for the next quarter by guiding Q3 2026 EPS to $0.71-$0.77, above the $0.67 analyst estimate, suggesting management sees continued momentum in freight demand and operating performance. Article Title

The company raised confidence for the next quarter by guiding Q3 2026 EPS to $0.71-$0.77, above the $0.67 analyst estimate, suggesting management sees continued momentum in freight demand and operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Knight-Swift was also named to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, which may add some sentiment support, though it is less directly tied to fundamentals than the earnings release. Article Title

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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