Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,827 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Crown were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crown Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

More Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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