Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 3,182 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Press release

S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced an AI data service , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Yahoo Finance article

The company also introduced an , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha transcript

S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update.

Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Tickerreport summary

Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from to , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: One article argued the stock could be overvalued even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Yahoo Finance article

One article argued the stock could be even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also said SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat ahead of its upcoming report, which could temper enthusiasm before results. Zacks article

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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