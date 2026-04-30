Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 39,816 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,920 shares of the bank's stock after selling 39,816 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 254.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 407.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $534,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $411,917,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 248.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,325,276 shares of the bank's stock valued at $380,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,862 shares in the last quarter.

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More UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — UBS reported a robust Q1 with $3.0bn net profit, strong trading and investment-banking revenues, and confirmation it’s on track with Credit Suisse integration; this underpins higher earnings visibility and buyback/capital-return expectations. UBS reports USD 3.0bn net profit (press release)

Q1 results beat expectations — UBS reported a robust Q1 with $3.0bn net profit, strong trading and investment-banking revenues, and confirmation it’s on track with Credit Suisse integration; this underpins higher earnings visibility and buyback/capital-return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / estimate lifts — Erste Group nudged FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates slightly higher (FY27 to $3.91), and Bank of America reiterated a Buy on UBS citing strong Q1 capital and synergies, supporting investor confidence in earnings momentum. (Analyst research releases)

Analyst upgrades / estimate lifts — Erste Group nudged FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates slightly higher (FY27 to $3.91), and Bank of America reiterated a Buy on UBS citing strong Q1 capital and synergies, supporting investor confidence in earnings momentum. (Analyst research releases) Positive Sentiment: Integration milestone & capital returns — UBS highlighted completion of key client account transfers and reiterated it remains on track to deliver 2026 financial targets and capital returns, which boosts the buyback/dividend thesis for investors. Integration milestone announcement

Integration milestone & capital returns — UBS highlighted completion of key client account transfers and reiterated it remains on track to deliver 2026 financial targets and capital returns, which boosts the buyback/dividend thesis for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Pillar 3 / regulatory disclosures published — UBS released its March 31 Pillar 3 report detailing the capital impact of Swiss regulatory changes; useful for assessing CET1 sensitivity but not an immediate earnings driver. Pillar 3 report

Pillar 3 / regulatory disclosures published — UBS released its March 31 Pillar 3 report detailing the capital impact of Swiss regulatory changes; useful for assessing CET1 sensitivity but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Research activity & price-target moves — UBS research teams raised/adjusted price targets on several unrelated stocks (e.g., Freeport, Booking, Digital Realty), indicating ongoing brokerage activity but only indirect impact on UBS’s own stock. UBS research price-target moves

Research activity & price-target moves — UBS research teams raised/adjusted price targets on several unrelated stocks (e.g., Freeport, Booking, Digital Realty), indicating ongoing brokerage activity but only indirect impact on UBS’s own stock. Negative Sentiment: Swiss regulatory pressure — UBS expects to hold materially more CET1 capital under proposed Swiss rules (reported ~$22bn), a potential drag on ROE and future distributions unless offset by earnings or balance-sheet actions. Coverage of CET1 requirement

Swiss regulatory pressure — UBS expects to hold materially more CET1 capital under proposed Swiss rules (reported ~$22bn), a potential drag on ROE and future distributions unless offset by earnings or balance-sheet actions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political tension in Switzerland — Lawmakers express concern UBS could influence debates on banking rules, creating political/regulatory uncertainty that could affect rule-making and investor sentiment. Reuters: Swiss lawmakers fear UBS pressure

Regulatory/political tension in Switzerland — Lawmakers express concern UBS could influence debates on banking rules, creating political/regulatory uncertainty that could affect rule-making and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical caution & client behaviour — CEO Sergio Ermotti warned investors about complacency on Iran-driven volatility, and UBS noted some wealthy clients are cooling on private credit — both signals of potential revenue volatility in markets and wealth management. Bloomberg: Ermotti warns investors WealthManagement: clients cool on private credit

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group's dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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