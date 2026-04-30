Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 53,521 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,521 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,029,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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