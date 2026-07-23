Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $2.96 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 258,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,691,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,456,206 shares of the company's stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 1,271,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 452,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 145,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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