Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Union Pacific and CN Reach Agreement to Expand Customer Opportunities in Connection with Merger

Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Positive Sentiment: The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific is also due to report second-quarter earnings, which may keep investor focus on whether the company can back up the merger optimism with solid near-term financial results. Union Pacific to post Q2 earnings amid merger push

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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