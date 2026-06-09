LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $74.95 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,252 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $74,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $317.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.36. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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