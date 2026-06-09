LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $41,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here