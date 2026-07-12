LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 11,492 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,380. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here