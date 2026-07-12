LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,833 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,758. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $419.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here