LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,955 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 12,037,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,692. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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