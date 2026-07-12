LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $6.53 Million Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 235.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,376.18. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $230.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.05.

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More Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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