LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $4.05 Million in Constellium SE $CSTM

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.12% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,643 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $6,716,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CSTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,363.76. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 25,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $822,056.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,704.16. The trade was a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellium Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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