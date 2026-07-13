LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,528 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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