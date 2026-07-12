LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $4.68 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 445,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $2,020,057.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,118,416.49. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock worth $321,925,435 over the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.62. 2,635,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,486. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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