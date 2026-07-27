Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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