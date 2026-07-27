Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,630,000 after acquiring an additional 337,607 shares during the period. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,433,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 44.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,049 shares of the company's stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FWONA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $99.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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