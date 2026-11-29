Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,169 shares of the company's stock after selling 799,569 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.19% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $40,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,365,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 137,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $15,125,636.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,392,369.84. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,306. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONA. Guggenheim upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series A stock (FWONA) is a tracking stock representing the company's Formula One Group, rather than a separate operating company. The group's principal business is Formula 1, whose commercial activities include promoting the FIA Formula One World Championship and managing its media, sponsorship and other commercial rights. Formula 1 reaches audiences and event partners around the world through its international race calendar, broadcast and digital coverage, and licensed merchandise.

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