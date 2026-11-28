Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,440,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 76,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,311,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,297,000 after purchasing an additional 645,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 312,499 shares of the company's stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $107.64 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 137,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $15,125,636.34. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,392,369.84. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,331 shares of company stock worth $46,225,306. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series C common stock NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock tied to the company's Formula One Group. The group is centered on Formula 1, the international motorsport championship, and its related commercial operations. Formula One's business includes promoting and organizing races, selling media and broadcasting rights, and generating revenue through sponsorships, licensing and other commercial partnerships. Its championship reaches audiences worldwide and stages events in multiple countries.

Further Reading

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