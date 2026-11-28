Avantyr Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 472,016 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C accounts for 1.5% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,311,086 shares of the company's stock worth $505,297,000 after buying an additional 645,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,561,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,919,000 after purchasing an additional 819,363 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 178.1% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 893.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,049,351 shares of the company's stock worth $99,835,000 after purchasing an additional 943,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. Guggenheim raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $16,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,177,238.16. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,331 shares of company stock worth $46,225,306. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $111.66.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series C common stock NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock tied to the company's Formula One Group. The group is centered on Formula 1, the international motorsport championship, and its related commercial operations. Formula One's business includes promoting and organizing races, selling media and broadcasting rights, and generating revenue through sponsorships, licensing and other commercial partnerships. Its championship reaches audiences worldwide and stages events in multiple countries.

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