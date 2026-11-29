Ashe Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438,524 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,184,179 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C makes up about 12.4% of Ashe Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $132,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 69.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 76,936 shares of the company's stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.5% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,855 shares of the company's stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,311,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,297,000 after buying an additional 645,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 167.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 312,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 195,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 137,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $15,125,636.34. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,369.84. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,306. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series C common stock NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock tied to the company's Formula One Group. The group is centered on Formula 1, the international motorsport championship, and its related commercial operations. Formula One's business includes promoting and organizing races, selling media and broadcasting rights, and generating revenue through sponsorships, licensing and other commercial partnerships. Its championship reaches audiences worldwide and stages events in multiple countries.

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