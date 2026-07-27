Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Stock Holdings Lowered by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,181 shares of the company's stock after selling 561,674 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C makes up approximately 3.7% of Sculptor Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.86% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $353,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,175 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $109.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report).

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