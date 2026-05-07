Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.14% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $392,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLYVK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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