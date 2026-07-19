Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,052 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.5% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $695.33 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $720.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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