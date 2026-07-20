Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,750 shares during the period. Omada Health accounts for approximately 3.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Omada Health worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMDA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Omada Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 251,791 shares of the company's stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMDA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Omada Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Omada Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Omada Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Omada Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMDA

Omada Health Stock Performance

Shares of Omada Health stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -87.78.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Craig Gracey sold 6,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $120,093.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,107.22. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 33,000 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $656,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,652,510.51. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 193,462 shares of company stock worth $3,927,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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