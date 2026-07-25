Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,056 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

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Marriott International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $374.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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