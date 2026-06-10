Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,191.70 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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