Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,178 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,516 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zimmer Biomet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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