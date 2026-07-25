Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Roper Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $367.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.44.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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