Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,073 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $592,015,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $765,862,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 565,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna set a $345.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $299.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $277.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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