Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 19,520 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,617 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $267.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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