Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here