Lido Advisors LLC Sells 141,542 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 141,542 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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