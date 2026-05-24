Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,726,934 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $47,473,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE KMI opened at $33.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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