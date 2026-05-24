Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $309.38 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,804,476 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $309,380,000. General Motors makes up approximately 2.2% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.42% of General Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 99.0% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 2.1%

GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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