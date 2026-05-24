Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $34.45 Million in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,420,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,451,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.12% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here