Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $997.70 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,349,575 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $997,696,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.0% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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