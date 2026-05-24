Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $43.34 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,588,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,337,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of NU as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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