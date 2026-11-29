PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,201 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,321 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of PointState Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.87% of Life Time Group worth $78,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Life Time Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,310 shares of the company's stock worth $257,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,073,662 shares of the company's stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 545,955 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,496,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 528,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 152,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $16,302,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John Danhakl sold 1,683,651 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $78,895,885.86. Following the sale, the director owned 491,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,051,136.90. The trade was a 77.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 264,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $11,890,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,351,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,932,913.44. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,229,458 shares of company stock worth $103,190,414 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Life Time Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.2%

LTH opened at $48.39 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.98 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. operates health and wellness destinations under the Life Time brand. Its clubs combine fitness facilities with services and amenities focused on health, recreation and community. Members can access cardio and strength-training equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, court sports, and programs for children and families. Many locations also offer spa and salon services, nutrition support, and spaces for working or socializing. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the company serves members through locations across the United States and Canada.

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