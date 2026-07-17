Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,462 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 397,248 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Life Time Group worth $69,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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