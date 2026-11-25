Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) by 511.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,955,435 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,328,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.62% of LifeStance Health Group worth $119,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1,249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,438,471 shares of the company's stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 553,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.35. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.59 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Pardo sold 2,216,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $32,317,809.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 334,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,883,352.30. The trade was a 86.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa Miller sold 14,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $215,252.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,950.72. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,861,235 shares of company stock worth $41,646,338. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. is a U.S. provider of outpatient mental health services. The company offers care through in-person clinics and virtual appointments, connecting patients with behavioral health professionals. Its services include psychotherapy, psychiatric evaluations and medication management. LifeStance's clinicians treat a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and mood disorders. Founded in 2017, LifeStance has expanded its network across the United States.

See Also

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