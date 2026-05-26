LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 966,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of LifeStance Health Group worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 223.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 615,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.86.

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LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.46 million. The company's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 867,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,957,847.24. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 575,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,611,772.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 986,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,915,186.62. This represents a 36.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,182,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,295,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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